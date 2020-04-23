Your Views: Remembering ‘Deen’

To the editor:

I recently learned that Awelker Deen, known as “Deen,” the Service Manager at the Liberty on Washington Street, died too young from cancer. Deen was a merchant who made living in Old Town like living in a small town because he remembered his customers, came out of the service bays to chat and expressed an interest in the life of his customers.

Deen went out of his way to be helpful, volunteering to do things that made his customers’ days brighter. He worked hard and paid attention to details. The Alexandria tax stamp he put on our wind- shields each year is a small example. It was always perfectly square to the corners of the windshield. I am grateful for Deen’s kindness and prayerful that his rewards are bounteous.