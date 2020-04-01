Your Views: A colorblind approach is not racist

To the editor:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. advocated for colorblind policies. As he said on Aug. 28, 1963, “I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” However, the City of Alexandria has officially partnered with an organization called the Government Alliance on Race and Equity, whose policies explicitly reject the principle of colorblindness.

After watching a presentation made before the city council on Sept. 24, 2019, I inquired through Call.Click.Connect about the city’s policies, asking Mayor Justin Wilson, “Why does the ‘Racial Equity Initiative’ focus on race, and not poverty (or another factor other than the color of a person’s skin)?”

Wilson eventually directed me to Jean Kelleher, director of the city’s Office of Human Rights, who replied, “I would like to direct you to the website for the Government Alliance on Race & Equity (GARE). The City of Alexandria is a member of GARE and will be following strategies and training curricula that have proved effective in assisting local governments throughout the US to address institutional and structural racism.”

GARE’s policies don’t bode well. As the Washington Post reported in an Aug. 19, 2019 article, “Local governments are trying to fix racial inequality. But the path forward isn’t clear.”

“In Seattle, where its city council has spent millions supporting racial equity programs in public schools, the achievement gap between black and white students has persisted, and in some areas, worsened.”

The Post article also says “The Government Alliance on Race and Equity has seen paid membership double annually since it started work four years ago, peaking this year at 162 jurisdictions, said co-director Julie Nelson. Fairfax joined as a core member in 2015, paying $10,000 in annual dues. Montgomery and Alexandria followed suit this year, while the D.C. Council recently became an associate member.”