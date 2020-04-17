Your Views: Please no city-run coronavirus testing

To the editor:

The notion of Alexandria’s city hall taking the lead on coronavirus testing is frankly frightening. To prove why, we can start by going back through your past editorials chronicling a pattern of serious ethical, public engagement and competence failures.

Imagine the hash our city hall – which can’t even successfully recycle glass, purposefully prioritizes unused bicycle lanes over creating a traffic jam on a major arterial, has a school surrounded by half-million dollar homes lose accreditation and disappears a Metro station’s south entrance without telling anybody so that the public has to learn about it inadvertently from some concept drawing in a WMATA report – would make of coronavirus testing?

The city manager and other city staff make enormous salaries, but we don’t pay them enough to expect them to perform miracles.