PK Move e-book available

By Luke Anderson | [email protected]

PK Move, a nonprofit that offers parkour and natural movement programs, is now offering an electronic book download for seniors over 50, according to a news release.

The e-book, “PK Silver Forever: Your Parkour Fitness Toolkit (Pandemic Edition),” covers the basic exercises from the PK Silver Program and is targeted at seniors currently at home due to the state-wide stay at home order, according to the release.

Although PK Move has cancelled classes and in-person meetings at this time, organization leaders hope the e-book will help seniors prevent falls and overcome other obstacles that could result in a hospital visit during the current public health crisis, according to the release.

The e-book download costs $2.99 and all proceeds go to PK Move. Anyone unable to afford the e-book during this time can email [email protected] org to have the cost waived. Visit www.pkmove.org to learn more and for a direct link to download.