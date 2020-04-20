Tenants protest local apartment complex for charging rent

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

This morning, a group of residents at the Southern Towers apartment complex on the West End held a protest to demand that the apartment’s management company cancel rent payments.

The “No jobs, no rent” protest was organized by a group of tenants, many of whom have lost their jobs as a result of the novel coronavirus, WAMU reported on April 8.

Protesters maintained social distancing as they slowly drove cars around the five-building complex’s parking lot, several of them sporting signs in their windows and beeping, according to a video of the protest posted on Facebook.

Residents began circulating a petition in the weeks leading up to the protest. The petition, which lists several demands for Bell Partners, the management company for Southern Towers, reads:

“We are airport workers, drivers, hotel workers, cooks, baristas, servers and cleaners – all have been home without income since the beginning of the pandemic in this region. Instead of recognizing the crisis we are in, Bell Partners sends us letters reminding us to pay the full rent on time. Our families deserve better than this.”

The petition goes on to demand that Bell Partners cancel rent payments until one month after the state of emergency has been lifted, meet with tenants to discuss safety and cleaning precautions and determine future rent by income.

The protest lasted from 10 a.m. until around noon, ALX Now reported.

