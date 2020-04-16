Wear a mask. Save a life.

One of the best ways to exercise caution and help slow the spread of the coronavirus is to wear a facemask when you must go out in public.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing cloth face coverings in public to slow the spread of the virus from people who don’t know they have the virus to others in the community.

To encourage residents to wear masks, the Alexandria Times is launching a new competition. Each week for the next several weeks, we will publish a photo spread of well-known Alexandrians wearing facemasks. The readers who are able to identify the most mask-wearers will be entered in a drawing for a local restaurant gift card.

This first week, we’ve included the photos of 12 masked Alexandrians, from local politicians to business and community leaders. To enter the competition, email the names of as many masked Alexandrians as you can identify to [email protected] This week, the readers who correctly identify the most people will be entered in a drawing for a $50 gift card to Chadwicks. The winner will be announced in next week’s paper and notified by email.

Stay safe, and happy guessing!