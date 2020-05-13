The Chamber ALX announces 2020 40 Under 40 honorees

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

The Chamber ALX revealed its honorees for the organization’s annual 40 Under 40 awards on May 8, according to a news release.

Established in 2016, the awards recognize 40 men and women under the age of 40 who represent the best of the best in a variety of fields, from business and technology to public service and education. The 40 people selected will be honored at an awards reception on Oct. 29, 2020 at the United Way Worldwide Building, according to the release.

This year, the honorees are: