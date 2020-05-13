The Chamber ALX announces 2020 40 Under 40 honorees

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
The Chamber ALX revealed its honorees for the organization’s annual 40 Under 40 awards on May 8, according to a news release.
Established in 2016, the awards recognize 40 men and women under the age of 40 who represent the best of the best in a variety of fields, from business and technology to public service and education. The 40 people selected will be honored at an awards reception on Oct. 29, 2020 at the United Way Worldwide Building, according to the release.
This year, the honorees are:
- Andres Acosta II, T.C. Williams High School’s International Academy
- Councilor Canek Aguirre, City of Alexandria
- Chelsea Anderson, Homegrown Restaurant Group
- Chris Arnold, Alexandria Soccer Association
- Allen Carrington Brooks, Building Momentum
- Virginia Bush, Association of American Medical Colleges
- Jessica Du Bois, The Business Benefits Group
- Andrew D. Garrahan, Covington & Burling, LLP
- Shawna Gary, Arlington County Government
- Marcy Giannunzio, DIAG Studios, PLLC
- Ariana Gordillo, National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics
- Adrianne Griffith, Alexandria Economic Development Partnership
- Gresham W. Harkless Jr., Blue 16 Media
- Amanda Hayes Rudolph, Redmon, Peyton & Braswell, LLP
- Beth Inglis, Preting, LLC
- Grant Alan Joiner, Charles Schwab
- Lisa Kiefer, Sightline Strategy
- Rachel Lazarus, AARP
- Helen Lee, City of Alexandria
- Garrett McGuire, AT&T
- Catherin Miller, Four Direction Wellness
- Katelin T. Moomau, Rich Rosenthal Manitta Dzubin & Kroeger PLLC
- Jeremy Ryan Moss, Bonaventure
- Courtney Overton, Speech of Cake, Inc.
- Clinton Page, Alexandria City Public Schools
- Sarah Phillips, The Scout Guide
- Emma Quinn, Port City Brewing Company
- Megan Ritter Judt, National Council for Adoption
- Sam Silverlieb, McChrystal Group
- Josh Simon, Lee & Associates
- Christopher Suarez, Alexandria City Public Schools
- Natalie Ivana Talis, Alexandria Health Department
- John Taylor III, Alexandria’s Toyota
- Daniel Teka, Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Nathan Toews, Senior Services of Alexandria
- Marisa Tordella, Friends of Guest House
- Steven E. Ulrich, Cassaday & Company, Inc.
- Adrianna Vallario, McEnearney Associates
- Joshua W. Walker, Japan Society
- Kayla Yingst, Alexandria Renew Enterprises