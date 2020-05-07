Alexandria Aces 2020 season is cancelled

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
There’s some bad news for local baseball fans.
The Alexandria Aces, Alexandria’s collegiate baseball team, announced on Monday that their 2020 season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League announced the decision on Monday, after reviewing health official guidance, trends across the region and state guidelines that would impact the league’s logistics, according to a news release.
“We cherish the health and safety of all of our players and their families. We [pray] this all goes away and we see everyone in 2021 for a great season of Aces Baseball! Stay safe Aces,” the Aces’ wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.