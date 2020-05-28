Alexandria prepares to enter phase one of reopening on Friday

After a two-week delay, Northern Virginia will be allowed to join the rest of the state in entering the first phase of Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D-VA) plan to reopen the state on Friday, Northam said at a briefing on Tuesday.

The majority of the Commonwealth entered the first stages of reopening on May 15, as specific businesses opened their doors in a limited capacity. Northern Virginia’s reopening was delayed until May 29, after local officials and health directors in five jurisdictions, including Alexandria, wrote an open letter to Northam stating that May 15 was too early for the region, one of the state’s COVID-19 epicenters, to consider reopening.

At that time, Northern Virginia still lagged behind the rest of the state in achieving the six metrics Northam had laid out on April 24 as necessary to begin the first phase of reopening.

On Sunday, Mayor Justin Wilson and local officials from eight other Northern Virginia jurisdictions, including Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties, sent another joint statement reflecting the advice of their respective public health directors, updating Northam on the region’s progress.