AWLA donates 5,000 pounds of pet supplies

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria has donated more than 5,000 pounds of pet supplies to local pet owners since the COVID-19 outbreak hit the region in mid-March, the AWLA announced in a news release on Wednesday.

The AWLA is running several programs to help pet owners weather the pandemic.

The Community Pet Pantry supplies pet owners with pet care items such as wet and dry food, cat litter and more. The program, which was used in 2019 to assist furloughed federal employees, experienced a 400 percent uptick in requests in April, according to the news release.