Alexandria Times
Board of Zoning Appeals
May 14, 2020
7
5:14 Board of Zoning Appeals
LATEST NEWS
COVID-19 in Alexandria
Mask contest week five: Name these masked Alexandrians
Business
Even essential businesses struggle during the pandemic
Breaking News
COVID-19 update for May 14: 1,349 cases, 32 deaths in Alexandria
Business
Alexandria receives $13.9 million in CARES funding
FEATURED NEWS
Mask contest week five: Name these masked Alexandrians
Missy Schrott
-
May 14, 2020
To encourage residents to wear cloth face masks in public, the Alexandria Times has been holding a competition. Each week for the past five...
COVID-19 update for May 14: 1,349 cases, 32 deaths in Alexandria
Missy Schrott
-
May 14, 2020
By Staff As of May 14, the Virginia Department of Health has reported 1,349 positive cases of COVID-19 in Alexandria, including 32 fatalities. In addition,...
Alexandria receives $13.9 million in CARES funding
Missy Schrott
-
May 14, 2020
By Missy Schrott
[email protected]
City council unanimously approved plans for residential rental assistance, food security and small business assistance with money the city received...
LEGAL NOTICES
Board of Zoning Appeals
Lyvi Sieg
-
May 14, 2020
5:14 Board of Zoning Appeals
Board of Architectural Review Legal Notice of a Public Hearing
Lyvi Sieg
-
May 14, 2020
5:14 Board of Archtectural Review Legal Notice of a Public Hearing
Alexandria Planning and Zoning Department
Lyvi Sieg
-
April 23, 2020
4:23 Alexandria Planning and Zoning
City of Alexandria Public Notice
Lyvi Sieg
-
April 16, 2020
4:16 City of Alexandria Public Notice
Board of Architectural Review Public Hearing
Lyvi Sieg
-
April 9, 2020
4:9 Board of Architectural Review Public Hearing
