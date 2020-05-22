Justice Matters with Bryan Porter: Questions from police

As a bedrock principle, the right to remain silent when questioned by law enforcement officers is enshrined in the constitutions of both Virginia and the United States. This means that it is never a crime for a citizen to simply refuse to answer questions put to them by a law enforcement officer. Consider, for example, a routine traffic stop for speeding. If a police officer asks the driver: “Sir, why were you speeding this evening?” it is entirely lawful for the driver to politely respond: “Officer, I would prefer not answering any questions in light of my right to remain silent.”

As a corollary, I note that police officers are legally allowed to ask questions of citizens. Furthermore, police officers need not inform a citizen of their constitutional rights, such as the right to have an attorney present during questioning and the right to remain silent, unless the citizen is under physical arrest or its functional equivalent.

In my traffic stop scenario, for example, the officer would not be required to advise the driver of his constitutional rights because the driver has not been physically arrested. I explored the law surrounding police interrogations of arrested persons in more depth in the January 2018 edition of this column.

Of course, while a simple refusal to answer questions is never a crime, a person who elects instead to lie to law enforcement may be committing an offense. Under Virginia law, if a person makes a materially false statement about an offense they did not commit, they are guilty of Obstruction of Justice, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail.

It appears that the Virginia legislature accepted the fact that a person may elect to make false statements about a crime the police suspect them of committing, because such untruthful statements do not constitute a criminal offense.