Poor Robert’s Ruminations with Rob Whittle: Adventures on the Potomac River

Consider the Potomac River. I contend that it’s one of the great rivers of

the world. There’s the Nile, the Amazon, the Mississippi, the Yangtze, the

Seine and the Thames. The latter two are most famous because of the cities

they spawned. Likewise, the Potomac gave birth to Alexandria. Well, Washington, too.

Why is Alexandria situated where it is? First of all, both the District of Columbia and Alexandria are on the fall line of the river. Equally important, though, is that the channel takes a hard left at the Wilson Bridge, as you’re heading upstream, to the Virginia side of the shore. From the bridge heading downriver, the channel hugs the Maryland shore for many miles. But for a vagary of nature, we would be Alexandria, Maryland, not Alexandria, Virginia.

At any rate, we sit cheek by jowl with one of the world’s great rivers … and we hardly notice it’s there. We curse the traffic on the bridges. We recoil from the occasional aroma emanating from Blue Plains Treatment plant. Oh, and every now and then we glimpse it out of the corner of our eyes. In fairness, Alexandria city planners have done much to enhance our enjoyment of it with the redevelopment that’s taken place. But that’s mostly for tourists, right?

I can tell you firsthand, though, that there’s a thriving boating community on the Potomac. It is another world, one which most Alexandrians never experience first-hand. On a summer night, there are scores of vessels plying the waters from Occoquan to the Key Bridge. Boats abound in all shapes and sizes, from yachts to scows. Every couple of years, I will bring my boat up from the lower Potomac, about a hundred-mile voyage. It is a beautiful route, full of history and surprises around every bend in the river. A plantation here, a series of cliffs there, a monument over there.

Whenever I bring my boat to Alexandria, some kind of disaster befalls me. There was the time I took the women in my office for a cocktail cruise to be followed by dinner ashore. On the way back from Mount Vernon, the heavens opened – I mean opened – with a gusty thunderstorm, drenching the passengers, hairdos included. They were not amused when I suggested we could still dine on King Street.