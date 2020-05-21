Free community testing available on Memorial Day

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

The Alexandria Health Department and City of Alexandria are supporting free COVID-19 testing at two sites on Memorial Day, May 25, according to a city news release.

On Monday, residents can get antigen testing either through vehicle-side or walk-up testing at Landmark Mall, 5801 Duke St., or Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology, 3600 Commonwealth Ave.

The city’s latest testing effort comes a little more than a week after Neighborhood Health’s free community testing pilot launched in Chirilagua on May 16.

Anyone over the age of 2 will be able to get tested, although the focus is on residents who have not had access to testing, according to the release. Unlike most testing sites, residents will not need to make appointments ahead of time or get a doctor’s referral. Spanish, Arabic and Amharic translators will be available at both testing sites.

Cloth face coverings are still a must.