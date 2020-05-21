City goes five days without new COVID-19 fatalities

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

This week, COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Alexandria , as the number of total positive reported cases hit 1,577, as of the Times print deadline. However, there have been no new deaths due to the virus since May 15, with the total number of fatalities remaining at 34 since last Friday.

Over the past week, the number of reported cases increased by 228, rising from 1,349 to 1,577, as of the Times print deadline. One of the most significant increases in recent weeks occurred from May 15 to 16, when the number of reported cases climbed by 64, from 1,396 to 1,460.

The Alexandria Health Department is also monitoring for a rare pediatric condition possibly linked to COVID-19 that has begun to appear in the U.S. and other countries.

Symptoms of the condition – Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C – include a multi-day fever, sluggishness, abdominal pain with no explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, an enlarged lymph node on one side of the neck and swollen hands or feet, according to the release.

The AHD advises residents to call their doctor immediately if their child shows symptoms, especially a continued fever. If a child is severely ill, the AHD recommends taking them to the nearest emergency room.