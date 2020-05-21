Death care facilities balance customer needs with social distancing

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

Losing a loved one is always difficult, but the coronavirus and resultant restrictions on gatherings have made the grieving process even more problematic.

Despite the limitations, funeral homes and cemeteries continue to provide essential and often overlooked services following a death. Since the pandemic began, they have sought a balance between supporting the emotional needs of families in mourning and meeting requirements for essential businesses to remain open that limit gathering size and require social distancing.

“It’s kind of counterintuitive to what we always try to do in death care, … bring people together to celebrate a life and to grieve as human beings,” Scott Sanderford, funeral director at Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, said.

Like other businesses deemed “essential” under Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D-VA) Executive Order 53, funeral homes throughout the city have committed to more frequent sanitizing and must restrict gatherings to 10 people or less. At Everly-Wheatley, telephone or virtual interviews are being offered to customers instead of meeting face-to-face following a death. If an in-person meeting is necessary, it is limited to two people.

At Reese Funeral Professionals, everyone entering their facility is required to wear a mask, Kevin Reese, the funeral home’s director, said. They provide masks to anyone who does not have one, and hand sanitizer is ready at the door.

For the most part, customers have been cooperative and respectful of the guidelines. Yet some families who used Greene Funeral Home have tried to include more than 10 people at a time in their gatherings, said manager Nelson Greene Jr. Greene acknowledged that it is a difficult time for families but stressed the importance of following CDC guidelines.

During a press conference in March, Northam stated that businesses violating the 10 people or less mandate can be charged with a misdemeanor and possibly lose their operating license.

Some immediate families of the deceased elect to have ceremonies recorded or live streamed for extended family and friends who cannot be present. Others are opting to hold a memorial service at a later date, when larger groups may be able to congregate, rather than a funeral with restricted attendees now. Reese has noticed an increase in cremations during the pandemic, but that does not seem to be a trend with every funeral home.

“Our percentages of families that we serve that are choosing cremation have actually remained pretty consistent,” Sanderford said. “I wouldn’t say there’s been an increase in the cremation rate. It’s been fairly consistent, but there has been a bit of misinformation that it’s required if the death was related to COVID-19.”