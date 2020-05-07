NOVA Juvenile Detention Center adapts to COVID-19

“We’re not doing a lot of actual teacher-facilitated remote learning,” McNair said. “[The teachers] created work packets, and then they’ll email us additional subject matter for us to provide to the residents, and then we send that back out to the principal. He gets it to the teachers, they grade it and provide feedback.”

As opposed to a seven-hour school day, the center’s youth now have two hours of class in the morning, a lunch break in the afternoon and two more hours of class in the evening for those who still need to complete their work for the day.

Other than education, the rest of the residents’ schedules remain largely the same. Activities, including when they wake up, eat their meals and have leisure time, are still set by a master schedule as they were before the pandemic, McNair said.

NVJDC staff have tried to keep the lives of the center’s youth as normal as possible, organizing an Easter egg hunt in April and a Cinco de Mayo meal on Tuesday with food from Chipotle.

The center took certain precautions early on to prevent the virus from spreading within the facility, McNair said. In the first week of March, staff increased cleaning regimens for the facility. Over the next few weeks, the center restricted all in-person visits to the facility.

As a result, the center has increased its residents’ access to video and phone calls home, McNair said.

Staff get their temperature taken every day upon entering the facility, while the adolescents at the facility have their temperature taken three times a day. New residents are housed separately while they are monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 and must be cleared by the center’s medical staff.

Contractors are required to fill out a questionnaire detailing where they’ve been, whether they’ve been exposed to anyone with an illness and how they feel.

“On our questionnaire we don’t just say, ‘[Do you have] the sore throat, the fever?’ Do you just generally not feel well today? Because if that’s ‘yes,’ we’re going to air on the side of caution and let that staff go home or send that staff home,” McNair said.

In order to promote social distancing, staff rearranged the furniture in public areas, removing chairs and table sets and leaving the living room furniture. In the dining hall, residents sit one per table, a practice that is easy to maintain given the low number of youth currently housed at the NVJDC.

The detention center is currently filling less than 25 percent of its 70-bed capacity. The center’s low volume has recently sparked conversations about potentially shuttering the facility, yet those low numbers have allowed McNair and her staff to closely monitor for any signs of the virus.

“I have a very low population – I have 16 residents today – so until we have a symptomatic kid, or a suspicion of one, we will not change very much of their routine,” McNair said.

McNair quarantined a few members of her staff, but those employees were teleworking and were able to consult their doctors, who told them to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

One of the biggest impacts to the facility has been the inability for volunteers to provide services and activities for the adolescents.

“On average we have anywhere between 35 to 45 volunteer hours a month where churches and other groups that been in a relationship with us come in and provide services,” McNair said. “Of course, that had to be suspended when the risk of community spread became a serious thing for all of us.”