Virginia Department of Health releases COVID-19 zip code data

The Virginia Department of Health released data on COVID-19 cases based on zip codes, revealing the virus’ disproportionate impact on the city’s most vulnerable populations, according to a news release on May 7.

With additional context provided by the Alexandria Health Department, the data shows that the number of confirmed cases per 1,000 residents varies dramatically based on zip code. This data represents point-in-time data that may have changed as testing has increased.

The 22301 zip code, which covers the majority of Potomac West, had 35 confirmed cases, a 2.3 per 1,000 residents rate of infection and a 12.4 percent positivity rate. Meanwhile, zip code 22305, which includes Arlandria, Chirilagua and the northern part of Potomac Yard, had 317 confirmed cases, a rate of 19.7 cases per 1,000 residents and a 55.4 percent positivity rate, making it the ninth highest in the state at the time. Zip code 22305 also had the most tests performed per 1,000 residents out of any Alexandria zip code, at a rate of 35.5.