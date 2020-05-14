Mask contest week five: Name these masked Alexandrians

To encourage residents to wear cloth face masks in public, the Alexandria Times has been holding a competition. Each week for the past five weeks, we have published a photo spread of well-known Alexandrians wearing face masks and awarded gift cards to the readers who were able to identify the most people.

For the final week of the competition, we’ve included 10 photos. To enter the competition, email your best guesses to [email protected]. It’s okay if you can’t identify all 10 people.

The person to accurately identify the most mask-wearers will win a $50 gift card to Landini Brothers. Happy guessing!