Subscribe Now
News
COVID-19 in Alexandria
Scooters in Alexandria
Business
Community
Politics
Education
Crime
Obituaries
Sports
Bishop Ireton
Episcopal
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes
T.C. Williams
Alexandria Aces
Arts & Culture
Podcast
Music
Food
Reviews
Visual Arts
Lifestyle
Health & Wellness
Pets
Home & Style
Seniors
Finance
Retail
Opinion
Letters
Editorials
Columns
Calendar
Overview
Events Submissions
Advertising
Rates and Special Sections
Sponsored Content
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Mission
Print Edition Archives
Where to Find the Paper
Sign up to receive E-edition
Search
Alexandria Times
Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now
News
COVID-19 in Alexandria
Scooters in Alexandria
Business
Community
Politics
Education
Crime
Obituaries
Sports
Bishop Ireton
Episcopal
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes
T.C. Williams
Alexandria Aces
Arts & Culture
Podcast
Music
Food
Reviews
Visual Arts
Lifestyle
Health & Wellness
Pets
Home & Style
Seniors
Finance
Retail
Opinion
Letters
Editorials
Columns
Calendar
Overview
Events Submissions
Advertising
Rates and Special Sections
Sponsored Content
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Mission
Print Edition Archives
Where to Find the Paper
Sign up to receive E-edition
Archives
May 2020
May 6, 2020
8
May 7, 2020
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
Log in to leave a comment
LATEST NEWS
Breaking News
Coronavirus update for May 6: 983 cases, 26 deaths in Alexandria
Business
Sustainable grocer Mason & Greens opens mid-pandemic
COVID-19 in Alexandria
Council discusses future COVID-19 testing
Arts & Culture
Assistance from a distance: Nonprofits adapt to meet community needs
FEATURED NEWS
Coronavirus update for May 6: 983 cases, 26 deaths in Alexandria
Missy Schrott
-
May 6, 2020
By Missy Schrott |
[email protected]
Note: The Virginia Department of Health typically updates case numbers each day by 10 a.m. VDH is currently experiencing technical...
Sustainable grocer Mason & Greens opens mid-pandemic
Missy Schrott
-
April 30, 2020
By Missy Schrott |
[email protected]
As small businesses are forced to close their doors and lay off employees because of the novel coronavirus, one couple...
Assistance from a distance: Nonprofits adapt to meet community needs
Missy Schrott
-
April 30, 2020
By Luke Anderson |
[email protected]
In these uncertain times, the pressure has never been greater for nonprofit organizations to provide assistance vital to many residents’...
LEGAL NOTICES
Alexandria Planning and Zoning Department
Lyvi Sieg
-
April 23, 2020
4:23 Alexandria Planning and Zoning
City of Alexandria Public Notice
Lyvi Sieg
-
April 16, 2020
4:16 City of Alexandria Public Notice
Board of Architectural Review Public Hearing
Lyvi Sieg
-
April 9, 2020
4:9 Board of Architectural Review Public Hearing
Alexandria Planning and City Council April 2020
Lyvi Sieg
-
March 26, 2020
3:26 Alexandria Planning and City Council April 2020
TriLeaf Environmental Cello-Verizon Notice
Lyvi Sieg
-
March 26, 2020
3:26 Cellco-Verizon
Home
News
Sports
Arts & Culture
Opinion
About Us
Obituaries
© Copyright 2020 - Alexandria Times
Edit with Live CSS