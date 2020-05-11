Northern Virginia localities tell Gov. Northam they are not ready to reopen

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

Local officials in five Northern Virginia jurisdictions wrote an open letter to Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) on Sunday stating that Friday is far too soon to begin easing restrictions in the state’s hot zone for COVID-19.

On May 4, Northam announced that phase one of his plan to steadily ease restrictions would begin on May 15. The planned reopening would occur in areas of Virginia that have experienced declines in confirmed cases and hospitalizations over 14 days. The decision of how, or if, to reopen would be determined by the localities.

While phase one would still involve residents sheltering in place, observing social distancing and wearing facemasks, some businesses, including gyms, barbershops, retail stores and restaurants, could begin operating again, at limited capacity.

The letter, signed by officials in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax County, Loudoun County and Prince William County, came at the request of Northam, in the hopes that it would provide open communication and a unified response across the region when restrictions are lifted, Alena Yarmosky, a spokesperson for Northam, told the Washington Post.

“We eagerly wish to rebuild our economy and help our residents recover,” the letter said. “It is only through our regional achievement of these milestones that we will be positioned to avoid a more damaging return to business closures later in the summer.”

The letter also included a memo from the jurisdictions’ respective health departments, which detailed the region’s progress in hitting Northam’s 14-day benchmark for improving conditions.

Alexandria has had 1,224 confirmed cases and 30 fatalities as of May 11. The region’s most populous jurisdiction, Fairfax County, is still experiencing a rising rate of confirmed cases and fatalities, according to the memo. On Sunday, there were nine additional deaths and 282 additional cases in Fairfax.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the five jurisdictions, as well as other parts of Northern Virginia including Manassas and Falls Church, account for 12,929 of the states 24,081 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Insufficient testing, a limited supply of personal protective equipment in nursing homes and a lack of infrastructure for contact tracing would also make the first phase of reopening a potentially risky gambit for the region, according to the memo.

“Based on our assessment, we do not believe that the Northern Virginia region has met the criteria for moving into Phase 1 at this time,” the joint group of health directors wrote in the memo, which was released on Saturday.