Your Views: A long recession likely looms

To the editor:

After reading the April 16 article on the revised city budget, I was distressed by the lack of realism and unjustified collective optimism shown by our mayor, city manager and budget director.

The assumption that revenue will return to their 2019 levels by the start of 2022 is a bad joke. That is betting on a very short, sharp V-shaped recession. Are they aware even the big law firms downtown are cutting back?

Most likely there will be a long recession with many industries having a slow recovery. Alexandria may be less affected than other parts of the country, but we are dependent on tourism and restaurants, industries that are especially hard hit. They are uniquely affected by shelter-in-place and social distancing.

Will people come back quickly? Will they have the disposable income? How did the city make such poor judgements?

In this crisis there is one silver lining: We can solve the T.C. Williams capacity problem by buying Landmark Mall and possibly creating a second high school there.