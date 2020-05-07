Your Views: Warehouse design is not appropriate here

To the editor:

I noted that prior to this unfortunate COVID-19 crucible, the Old Town North Planning Commission venue for the OTN small area plan was scheduled to be held on March 23, at St. Paul’s Church on South Pitt Street in the southeast quadrant of Old Town.

The OTN small area plan has consistently called for maintaining the “warehouse-like” design charette in OTN. Warehousing is archaic, and no longer apropos here. If we in OTN wanted to live in a warehouse, we would have decided to live above Harris Teeter or above the new ABC store at Montgomery and Pitt – however, we do not.