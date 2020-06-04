Alexandria officials, community leaders respond to the killing of George Floyd

Since then, a wave of both peaceful and violent protests has spread across the country, decrying Floyd’s death, and the deaths of many other unarmed blacks at the hands of police.

The vigil on Tuesday was held to honor not only George Floyd but Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, two other African Americans who have been killed recently. Leaders of SURJ, which is dedicated to organizing white people to engage and fight the root causes of racism, said that the peaceful demonstration aimed to show that those responsible for the murders of these individuals represent the systemic conditions of racist policing across the country, including in Northern Virginia.

“Police in our communities, right here in Northern Virginia, regularly profile, stop, harass, arrest, abuse, and otherwise harm black people in disproportionate numbers,” Cat Clark, an organizer for SURJ, said in an email. “Local governments have failed to hold police accountable for systemic racism and violence in our communities. White people need to be seen opposing police violence; we need to follow the lead of black organizers for racial justice and amplify their voices. Black lives matter.”

The #EndWhiteSilence vigil was the first such event in Alexandria, but it is not the last. Another vigil is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Charles Houston Recreation Center. The event, organized by two residents, is also designed to be peaceful and to “[express that] anger through violence is not welcome,” according to the Facebook event page.

Like the rest of the country, the Alexandria community has been hit hard by Floyd’s death, as evidenced by cries for social justice that have echoed across social media and other platforms.

“I’m angry as hell, to be honest with you, and I’m afraid,” the Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley of Alfred Street Baptist Church said.

Floyd’s death shook Wesley, who organized a peaceful march after Michael Brown was shot and killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, he said.

The reverend’s next sermon – titled “I’m Mad as Hell” – reflects those feelings and the challenges that have come with trying to serve as a spiritual leader in his community while feeling and grieving Floyd’s death as a black man.

“There’s a lot of weight on me because people look to me to be this God voice in the midst of all this, and sometimes it’s hard for me to find the voice of God when I’m just stuck in black man anger and fear,” Wesley said.

With protesters beginning to organize in Alexandria, city leaders have expressed support for those who wish to demonstrate peacefully.

“Our goal is to allow first amendment protests if they want to do that, make sure that they’re done safety and to protect them. That’s our job,” APD Chief Michael Brown said.