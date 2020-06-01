COVID-19 update for June 1: 1,981 cases, 45 deaths in Alexandria

By Staff

As of June 1, the City of Alexandria has reported 1,981 positive cases of COVID-19 in Alexandria, including 45 fatalities. In addition, 192 Alexandria residents have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

That is an increase of seven cases, two hospitalizations and one death in the last 24 hours. The most recent death is a white, non-Hispanic female over the age of 70.

The fatalities include 24 females and 21 males. Twenty-eight have been white, 11 black, one other reported race and five with no race reported. The ethnicity breakdown in deaths is 36 non-Hispanic or Latino, six Hispanic/Latino and three deaths where ethnicity was not reported. Of the 45 fatalities, 33 – or 73 percent – have been residents age 70 and older.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at nine Alexandria long-term care facilities. According to a May 2 city press release, “There are five skilled nursing and four assisted living facilities in Alexandria,” so it would appear that every long-term care facility in the city now has a COVID-19 outbreak.

As of May 31, there are 106,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, Maryland and D.C., according to the Washington Post. Virginia has reported 45,398 cases, including 1,392 deaths and 4,694 hospitalizations as of June 1, according to VDH.

On May 24, Northern Virginia’s leaders sent a letter to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) saying the region had met four of six benchmarks to reopening. As a result, Northern Virginia entered phase one of reopening on May 29.

Previously declared “non-essential” businesses such as personal and pet grooming salons are allowed to reopen when regions enter phase one, provided the establishments adhere to strict sanitation and social distancing protocols. Restaurants with outdoor seating are able to serve customers in those areas, up to 50 percent seating capacity.

As the novel coronavirus began spreading in Virginia in March, Northam issued a stay-at-home order on March 30 for the state. Residents were advised to not leave their homes unless for essential reasons.

On April 3, both the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the City of Alexandria issued recommendations that all residents wear cloth masks every time they leave their homes to prevent community spread of COVID-19.

Alexandria cases

AHD reported the first case of coronavirus in Alexandria on March 11. Below is a list of reported cases in Alexandria by date.

March 11: 1

March 15: 2

March 17: 4

March 20: 6

March 23: 9

March 24: 13

March 25: 14

March 26: 20

March 27: 24

March 28: 28

March 29: 32

March 30: 36

March 31: 44

April 1: 55

April 2: 67

April 3: 77

April 4: 93

April 5: 104

April 6: 130

April 7: 141

April 8: 149

April 9: 170

April 10: 181

April 11: 200

April 12: 225

April 13: 241

April 14: 248

April 15: 273

April 16: 303

April 17: 321

April 18: 354

April 19: 383

April 20: 421

April 21: 462

April 22: 474

April 23: 512

April 24: 547

April 25: 575

April 26: 591

April 27: 627

April 28: 653

April 29: 700

April 30: 754

May 1: 802

May 2: 848

May 3: 899

May 4: 940

May 5: 983

May 6: 1,022

May 7: 1,060

May 8: 1,110

May 9: 1,142

May 10: 1,193

May 11: 1,224

May 12: 1,240

May 13: 1,305

May 14: 1,349

May 15: 1,396

May 16: 1,460

May 17: 1,476

May 18: 1,510

May 19: 1,544

May 20: 1,577

May 21: 1,627

May 22: 1,657

May 23: 1,703

May 24: 1,733

May 25: 1,754

May 26: 1,785

May 27: 1,824

May 28: 1,887

May 29: 1,941

May 30: 1,960

May 31: 1,974

June 1: 1,981

AHD will not reveal identities or discuss individual cases or fatalities – unless there is a public health need to do so – in order to respect the privacy of the individuals and their families, according to a news release.

State orders

On May 26, Gov. Northam announced that Virginians are required to wear face coverings in public spaces where people can congregate. People are not required to wear face coverings while eating, drinking or exercising in public.

Gov. Northam issued an executive order on March 30 ordering all Virginians to stay at home. Per the mandatory order, people cannot go out except for food, supplies, work, exercise or to seek medical care. The order is in place until June 10, unless rescinded or extended by another executive order.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also issued stay at home orders on March 30. Most of the region is now in various stages of reopening.

City response

City council declared a local state of emergency at its public hearing on March 14. Council has held several emergency meetings since.

As of March 22, all City of Alexandria facilities are either closed to the public or open by appointment only until further notice, according to a news release. Closed facilities include recreation, nature and art centers, museums, indoor historic sites and library branches. The city closed its public playgrounds, fenced play areas and fenced dog parks on March 21.

All other facilities, including city hall, are available by appointment only. For more information or to request an appointment, call 311 or 703-746-4311.

The city government’s core services remain open; however city employees are working remotely when possible, according to the city website.

ACT for Alexandria and the City of Alexandria have partnered to reinstate the ACT Now Fund during the COVID-19 outbreak.

On March 14, council approved allocating $100,000 to the ACT Now Fund. On April 15, council approved an additional $100,000 contribution of city matching funds.

All money collected through the ACT Now Fund will go toward providing critical resources to nonprofit organizations on the frontline of serving the community, according to an ACT for Alexandria news release.

As of May 30, the fund had raised $896,501. Donate at www.givegab.com/campaigns/actnowcovid19fund.

The city has suspended enforcement of parking restrictions for the general public in residential parking permit zones, weekend time restrictions and meter fees on blocks with pay stations, time restrictions for street sweeping, the prohibition against parking on the street for more than 72 hours and the requirement to display a valid state inspection sticker.

The city has has also suspended enforcement of certain regulations in order to help struggling restaurants. The city will not enforce delivery regulations, hours-of-operation restrictions, sidewalks or parking lot vending restrictions or local restrictions on alcohol sales, including off-premises alcohol sales and delivery, according to a news release.

The city has requested that residents dispose of used wipes, tissues and paper towels in trash bags that are tied shut, refrain from generating large amounts of waste and flatten cardboard boxes. For residents with city-issued trash bins, anything placed outside the bins will not be collected. Yard waste pickup in Alexandria remains suspended until further notice.

Schools

Due to coronavirus, Alexandria City Public Schools closed all schools on March 16. While the division had planned to reopen on April 13, Gov. Northam announced on March 23 that all K-12 schools in Virginia will need to close until the end of the school year.

During closures, ACPS has promised to continue providing meals for children in need, and as well as any families who request it. ACPS will be providing breakfast and lunch meals for any ACPS student on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at four locations across the city: Cora Kelly School, Francis C. Hammond Middle School, Jefferson Houston School, T.C. Williams High School and William Ramsay Elementary School, according to a news release.

The virus

Common symptoms of coronavirus to appear two to 14 days after exposure include coughing, fever over 100.4 degrees and shortness of breath. The CDC recommends that anyone who suspects they have symptoms of COVID-19 call their healthcare provider for medical advice.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, so the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus, according to the CDC. The CDC is recommending that people frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.

The Alexandria Health Department recommends that all community members change their daily behavior and follow the governor’s stay at home order to reduce risk from COVID-19.

Testing

Patients with symptoms should contact their doctors for more information about testing, according to the city.

Inova, with support from the city, is using its Old Town primary care clinic as a respiratory illness clinic for testing. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 1 to 4:30 p.m by appointment only. From 2 to 4 p.m., the clinic will also have drive through testing capabilities for those who have been referred by their private care clinician.

Due to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the Arlandria community, Neighborhood Health set up its first asymptomatic testing site at Casa Chirilagua’s site on Mount Vernon Avenue on May 16. Testing was by appointment only for residents of the neighborhood, regardless of whether they had symptoms or not.

On Memorial Day, May 25, the city and AHD supported free community testing efforts at two sites, Landmark Mall and Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology.

This page will continue to be updated with new developments pertaining to coronavirus in Alexandria.

