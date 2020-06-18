City chronicles COVID-19 pandemic and aftermath of George Floyd’s killing

The city is launching initiatives to capture and document two historic, life-altering events that Alexandria is in the midst of experiencing: the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, according to a news release.

Through “Chronicling the Pandemic” and “The Legacy of George Floyd and Alexandria’s Response,” the Office of Historic Alexandria aims to “gather oral histories and collect select memories, objects, photographs and documents that capture these unprecedented moments in history,” according to the release.

Both initiatives will engage with residents, businesses, schools, healthcare workers, faith groups and civic associations to capture Alexandria’s response to these events.