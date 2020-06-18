City chronicles COVID-19 pandemic and aftermath of George Floyd’s killing

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
The city is launching initiatives to capture and document two historic, life-altering events that Alexandria is in the midst of experiencing: the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, according to a news release.
Through “Chronicling the Pandemic” and “The Legacy of George Floyd and Alexandria’s Response,” the Office of Historic Alexandria aims to “gather oral histories and collect select memories, objects, photographs and documents that capture these unprecedented moments in history,” according to the release.
Both initiatives will engage with residents, businesses, schools, healthcare workers, faith groups and civic associations to capture Alexandria’s response to these events.
For “Chronicling the Pandemic,” community members are encouraged to share their stories about life during the pandemic, how they have been able to help other residents or illustrate how others have helped them. Stories can be shared by going to www.research.net/r/Alexandria-VA-ChroniclingThePandemic.
With protests still taking place across the country and calls for reforming and even abolishing the police, the killing of Floyd has sparked a national conversation about policing and systemic racism. The city encourages residents to share everything from signs and flyers to photographs, journals and personal stories that document local vigils and protests. To share a story or object, go to www.research.net/r/AlexandriaVA-DocumentingProtests.