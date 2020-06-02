George Floyd vigils, town hall planned in Alexandria

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

Several events are planned to take place in Alexandria in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died at the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

From 6 to 7 p.m. tonight, protesters will gather outside the Alexandria Police Headquarters in a vigil for Floyd. The event was organized by Showing up for Racial Justice, an anti-racism organization. Demonstrators are asked to bring signs, observe social distancing and wear masks, according to the event’s Facebook page.

There will also be a virtual town hall called “Facing Racism. Demanding Change” tonight from 7 to 8:30 p.m. City and community leaders will lead the town hall, the first in a series of town halls organized in the wake of Floyd’s killing.

The event will be conducted via Zoom. Access the meeting online at zoom.us/j/95162556812 or by phone at 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 951 6255 6812.

There is another vigil planned to take place at Charles Houston Recreation Center on Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The peaceful vigil, organized by residents, is in honor of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others who have “lost their lives not because of what they have done but because of the color of their skin,” according to the event’s Facebook page. The organizers emphasized the event will be non-violent.