Your Views: Sargent Jerry Murray High School

To the editor:

Students deserve to matriculate at a school bearing the name of someone who inspires them, a role model in fact. Students attending T.C. Williams High School are denied such a privilege. Why? White privilege?

Or, just casting a blind eye, on the part of the City of Alexandria, to the racist core of T.C. Williams, after whom the school is currently named?

Sargent Jerry Murray gets my vote for the re-naming.

For more than 35 years, Sarge’s Restaurant on Queen Street in Old Town was an oasis – warm and welcoming – to Alexandria’s citizens, and particularly, the citizens of the large black population in the underserved Parker-Gray community.

Sarge, as he was known, served his country, retiring from the U.S. Army, where he honed and applied his culinary skills, which were the signature of Sarge’s Restaurant. And, youth in the Parker-Gray community were beneficiaries of his mentoring and support.