King Street opens for business with pedestrian zone and expanded outdoor dining

The street closure resulted in crowds of excited diners and residents eager to leave their homes after months of being cooped up. “People were great. People wanted to get out. The response was awesome,” Dave Nicholas, partner at Alexandria Restaurant Partners, said. “I love what they did with the 100 block and hopefully it’s something that will be more permanent. The feel was awesome. I just heard all weekend, over and over, ‘Oh, this is so awesome. This is great. This feels great.’” Under the new design for the 100 block, the street is completely closed to vehicular traffic, with a 22-foot pedestrian walkway down the center of the street flanked on either side by outdoor seating for restaurants.

Phase one of Gov. Ralph Northam’s (VA-D) reopening plan allows restaurants to offer outdoor dining at a limited capacity in order to ensure tables are distanced from one another in accordance with the state’s social distancing guidelines. Phase one will continue for at least another week in Northern Virginia, Northam announced on Tuesday. To help restaurants make more room, the city has relaxed its outdoor dining regulations. Restaurant owners can apply to expand outdoor dining onto sidewalks, into parking spaces and in parking lots in front of or adjacent to their businesses, with some restrictions. Restaurateurs throughout the city are eligible to apply. Del Ray Café was approved to use its parking lot for outdoor dining and Fontaine Café and Creperie, which is just outside the