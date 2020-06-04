My View | Allison Silberberg: A moment for change

The murder of George Floyd is shocking and heartbreaking. He deserves justice. He should be alive today. His loved ones, including a 6-year-old daughter, deserve justice.



How do we explain this tragedy to our children? The only way is to share the story of a torn nation. Despite the soaring words of our Founding Fathers, America has not lived up to its promise to be a place where all are created equal and have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Systemic racism has prevented communities of color from realizing their potential. Racism has kept America from being that shining beacon on the hill for all our people. Slavery ended more than 150 years ago, but like a cancer, its remnants never left our soil.

Racism, the belief that one is superior to another, is a hollow religion. Yet, it has gripped America since our founding. It has survived because of practices such as redlining, school segregation, an unequal justice system and a lack of access to health care. The list is long. It is not fair and not right. Our country must have a moral compass.

Now with cellphones, we see. Americans can no longer ignore nor deny what has taken place in plain sight. Racism eats at the foundation of our country.



Each of us, regardless of who we are, deserves to be free from fear. A life of fear and sorrow creates trauma. Trauma shortens life. It is shameful that millions of Americans because of the color of their skin must steel themselves every day of their lives and worry if they will become the next George Floyd or Emmett Till.



Can America change? Our collective sorrow and pain that we see on full display today in the protests of millions of Americans can and should mean collective change. If not now, when? We must take actions that will begin to heal the wounds in our country.



In such times, I often ask myself, “What would Dr. King say?”



I believe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would be proud of the peaceful civil disobedience. Clearly, we must address the disparities that have brought us to this point.



Law enforcement must have the public trust. We applaud Chief Michael Brown and our Alexandria Police Department that proclaimed to the protestors, “We stand with you.” Nationally, rules governing the use of force must change, and hate crimes must be vigorously prosecuted.

We as individuals must also be part of the change we seek for America. It is a time to reflect on who we are as a nation and who we wish to be.

This is our time to commit to end racism in America, and then there can be a renewal of spirit in our country. It shouldn’t have taken the tragic deaths of so many. Fairness, equity, justice, transparency and accountability must be for all.



Dr. King said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”



America must do far better. If we balance the scales of justice, we will be a stronger country.



We pray for the Floyd family. We pray for healing. We pray for our nation. We must ensure inalienable rights for all. We must do this together, and then the healing can begin.

The writer was mayor of Alexandria from 2016 through 2018.