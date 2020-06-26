Your Views: Time to unify, not divide

To the editor:

I commend Mayor Justin Wilson for seeking to bring some measure of comfort to those in our community rightfully distressed by the killing of George Floyd in his letter to the community, “Message from Mayor Justin Wilson about the Killing of George Floyd.”

I agree that watching the last moments of breath squeezed out of Floyd’s life was horrifying. Floyd’s death brings to the surface issues that need to be addressed in our community and our nation. I applaud Wilson for emphasizing this point.

But, recognizing the difficulties of the times, the emotional nature of these issues and the need for all of us to be sensitive to the feelings of those who have faced discriminatory practices or are threatened by them, I respectfully suggest our mayor could have taken a different approach.

Wilson proclaims, without providing evidence, that a “culture of white supremacy pervades” our city. Sure, as a community we can be better – and we must. But is there a more inclusive, diverse, compassionate and giving city or county in the Commonwealth? These attributes, and the sense of community they help engender, were among the factors that drew my wife and I to raise our children in this city.