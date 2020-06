To the editor:

Why couldn’t he have been renamed to “The Civil War Contemplator” or just “Contemplation?” He could stand for a generic soldier of the time in deep thought, arms crossed over chest and head bowed as if thinking, praying, wondering what is all this about? Why are we doing this? What will it mean in the future? Why am I here? And many other questions. He had stood there not hurting anyone since 1889, I believe.

Where is he going?

-Phyllis Welch, Alexandria