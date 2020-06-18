My View | Audrey P. Davis: Say his name

George Floyd’s life mattered. His life story matters. His murder matters. He became part of a horrible trinity on May 25 when his killing came shortly after the murders of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. This trinity is just the most recent example of America’s horrible legacy of racial terror deaths. In the span of a few weeks, these three deaths tragically highlight what many ignore and choose not to see – that racism is ingrained in American society.

Technology permits individuals to document in real-time their life stories, and capture history in the making. For many, these videos share the best of our lives and the aspirational. For African Americans, technology gives us the ability to share our grim reality.

The power of video permits many to see what African Americans have reported for generations – black and white lives do not have the same currency in America. For years, there have been too many videos of lives cut short for living while black. Many African Americans died before George Floyd and there have been others killed since his murder. It must stop now!

As America and the world finally appear to be “woke” to the damage of systemic racism, museums and cultural institutions must lead the charge to make history more inclusive. Many museums have pledged to preserve the history of this moment so that Americans can learn from our mistakes. Cultural institutions are an important catalyst for change.

For centuries African American lives were not their own. Held in bondage, their labor and intellect were used to help build this nation. Then these black bodies were jettisoned when no longer needed.

Still, African Americans survived. They created a culture that infuses America with life today. Their contributions to science, literature, art, music and food ensure that each day Americans benefit from, enjoy and have their lives made easier due to African American intellect and creativity. Today, Americans will not stand for more black lives jettisoned due to hate.