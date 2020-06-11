Your Views: It’s time for a clean sweep

To the editor:

I am becoming increasingly concerned about the questionable management of our city, particularly enforcement of city codes, bias against residents and for large developers and a lack of concern for neighborhoods.

When a small business gets cited for having a temporary sign on the sidewalk to increase visibility, yet scooter companies habitually block sidewalks and never get fined, I have an issue.

When a person gets a parking ticket for a sign that was placed that very same day and was in fact incorrect and replaced within a couple of weeks, yet builders park in fire lanes, in front of hydrants and on streets clearly marked “no parking” every day for months on end, I have an issue.

When a resident gets cited for a lawn being too long during lockdown, yet tree wells near the waterfront are overgrown and out of control and are completely neglected, I have an issue.

When we arbitrarily allow mega chains like Target to open but place massive restrictions on locally owned small businesses, I have a problem.