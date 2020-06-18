Your Views: Don’t pass misguided gun policy

To the editor:

As a native of Alexandria and a gun owner with a concealed hand-gun permit, I believe that city council’s proposed anti-gun ordinance will infringe upon my freedoms. What right does the City of Alexandria have to take away the right of self-defense? Gun rights are human rights. Gun rights are women’s rights.

The right to self-defense is especially important right now, as lawless looters and criminals assault bystanders and damage and burn buildings in Virginia and across the nation. The city does not have the right to completely ban law-abiding citizens from possessing guns in government buildings, parks, recreation and community centers and at permitted events and adjoining streets.

City officials rushed this ordinance through during a pandemic without sufficient public hearings or meetings. It is also not supported by data. When asked on June 11 and 12, respectively, the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office and Police Department could not produce any statistics on:

(1) The number of crimes committed by CHP holders; or

(2) How this ordinance will prevent any crimes on city property.

The city has no record of crimes, arrests or convictions for acts committed by CHP holders on city property. Thus, the city is targeting a group that is crime- free and statistically helpful in preventing crime and violence while neglecting the rise of violent crime in Alexandria.