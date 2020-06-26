Your Views: Old Town tree wells need some TLC

To the editor:

Have you noticed the multiple rat holes in many of the tree wells on King Street? I called the city about them but got some run around and interdepartmental finger pointing about the issue.

As we seek to rebuild our vital visitor economy in the months ahead, having rodents scurrying across the feet of visitors as they walk our historic main street will certainly not be helpful. The state of the tree wells in general is a disgrace.

While some efforts have been made to improve King Street overall, our tree wells also need to be beautified and defended from dogs and careless humans.