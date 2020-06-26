Your Views: Change is overdue Alexandria

To the editor:

Across the United States, these past few weeks have been historic for the broad public condemnation of racial inequality. In major cities and small towns, peaceful demonstrations denounced continued racial disparity and unequal application of the law.

However, here at home, we have a constant reminder of the persistence of these norms. We have one public high school that serves 3,000 multiracial students. It is our flagship educational institution: T.C. Williams High School, a school that continues to bear the name of an ardent segregationist. This is not my opinion, but a fact born out in historic records, as well as documented on ACPS’ own website regarding its history.