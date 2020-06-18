Your Views: Rename T.C. Williams High School

To the editor:

Given the recent developments in our nation and our region, it would seem to be a good time to think about re-naming T.C. Williams High School, given the unabashed racist who bore that name.

For those concerned about the legacy of the football team, the mascot name should remain “The Titans.” A name change in itself brings challenges as there are many Alexandrians, male and female, worthy of the honor. I would like to add one name of an individual into consideration that has not heretofore received the attention he deserves: The Rev. Fields Cook.

Cook was the first pastor of Alexandria’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, currently the spiritual home of many of the city’s best-known citizens, a leader of the black community here and earlier in Richmond, and a tireless civil rights activist. Born a slave, by 1850 he had bought his freedom and was running a restaurant in a Richmond hotel.

After the Civil War, Cook was ordained a Baptist minister and led protests against abuses to freed blacks at the hands of Richmond municipal police and federal troops. Committed to racial equality, he was one of five African-American men appointed to the grand jury that indicted Jefferson Davis.