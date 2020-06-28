Police officer dismissed

City police officer to be fired for unjustified use of force

330
(Photo/Missy Schrott)
The Alexandria Police Department initiated termination proceedings on Friday against a police officer, after the department determined that the officer’s use of force against a subject was unjustified, according to a city news release.

“Use of force is dehumanizing and should be avoided whenever possible, even when legally justified,” Chief of Police Michael Brown said. “Unjustified use of force is completely unacceptable, and we will continue to hold officers accountable in the rare cases when violations of this policy occur. Alexandria police officers do not typically use force at all, because they are required to de-escalate interactions and situations when possible by communicating effectively with subjects, maintaining distance, and employing other measures to protect themselves and those around them.”

A white male officer reported using weaponless force against a white male subject’s leg in order to take him to the ground. The subsequent investigation determined that the use of force was unjustified because no force was necessary, according to the news release.

In addition to initiating termination proceedings, the department has referred this use of force to the Commonwealth’s Attorney to consider whether criminal charges are warranted. Three supervisors who failed to investigate the use of force promptly enough have also been disciplined. Because the termination process and criminal review are still ongoing, the city will not release additional information about the case at this time, according to the release.

Alexandria police officers have used force against 37 subjects in 2019 and 2020, out of more than 5,500 individuals taken into custody. These 37 subjects represented approximately 0.7 percent of those taken into custody, or 1 in 150, following nearly 111,000 calls for service. Firearms were used by officers in one of the 37 cases, and most uses of force did not involve officers’ weapons at all, according to the release.

The races and ethnicities of the subjects of force in 2019 and 2020 were generally proportionate to those of all persons taken into custody, except that use of force against white non-Hispanic subjects was disproportionately high and use of force against white Hispanic subjects was disproportionately low. Black subjects comprised 50 percent of individuals taken into custody and 51 percent of subjects of force, according to the release.
The APD requires any officer who uses force to report it immediately, and an investigation of each use of force is conducted to determine whether it was justified. No use of force since 2017 has been found to be unjustified, other than the case described above, according to the release.

Since 2006, the Police Department has met with the Alexandria Human Rights Commission to discuss any officer-involved shooting or use of a Taser conductive energy weapon, as well as any complaint of excessive use of force. Since 2018, the Police Department has voluntarily used the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation of any officer-involved shooting, in addition to required reviews by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Each Alexandria police officer receives more than 800 hours of basic training, including more than 116 hours in the appropriate use of force; 21 hours in preventing bias; 12 hours in interpersonal communication, ethics and leadership; and nine hours in communicating with specific groups such as individuals with autism, who are deaf, or who have physical disabilities or mental health challenges, according to the release, while additional training is provided on a continuous basis.

Approximately 60 percent of Alexandria police officers are certified in crisis intervention to recognize mental health issues and practice verbal de-escalation and active listening skills to reduce risk and avoid the use of force, with a department goal of 100 percent certification, according to the release.

-ddunbar@alextimes.com

