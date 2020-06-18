Red Cross testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
Residents looking to figure out if they have antibodies to COVID-19 are in luck: The American Red Cross is now testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, according to a news release.
The antibody test, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, can determine if a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies for COVID-19, whether the donor has symptoms or not. The decision to expand testing to donors comes at a time of ongoing need for blood donations as hospitals are resuming surgeries and treatments that require blood, according to the release.
Donation appointments can be made at RedCrossBlood.org, 800-733-2767 or the Red Cross’ blood donor app. Residents will be able donate blood at the Red Cross’ Alexandria site at 123 N. Alfred St. on June 25 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Residents are also encouraged to visit RedCrossBlood.org to find the most convenient location for them.