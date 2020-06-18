Red Cross testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Residents looking to figure out if they have antibodies to COVID-19 are in luck: The American Red Cross is now testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, according to a news release.

The antibody test, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, can determine if a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies for COVID-19, whether the donor has symptoms or not. The decision to expand testing to donors comes at a time of ongoing need for blood donations as hospitals are resuming surgeries and treatments that require blood, according to the release.