School board passes FY2021 budget

The Alexandria City School Board unanimously adopted its revised fiscal year 2021 budget during a virtual meeting on June 5.

Both the FY2021 budget and FY2021-2030 capital improvement program budget for Alexandria City Public Schools required significant reductions due to the ongoing economic constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the school board eliminated raises for most ACPS staff, the approved budget includes pay scale increases for principals and senior leadership.

The approved FY2021 operating budget is $288,319,565, which will be funded with a total city appropriation of $234,037,296 and other financing sources.

The school board also approved a FY2021-2030 CIP budget of about $532 million, with about $95 million dedicated to FY2021. In order to accommodate a necessary CIP reduction, $103.7 million for the high school project has been deferred to FY2022 and FY2023.

In April, City Manager Mark Jinks proposed reducing the school operating transfer by $7.4 million – from his previous proposal of $241.44 million to $234.04 million – to help offset the city’s estimated $56.4 million revenue shortfall in FY2021.