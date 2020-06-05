Updated: Main Line Boulevard shooting suspect taken into custody

A person suspected of barricading themselves in an Alexandria apartment on Main Line Boulevard and firing shots on police has been apprehended, the city reported early Saturday morning in a news release. All road closures have been reopened, as well as the Giant Food Store. Residents who were evacuated from the apartment complex will receive reentry instructions from their leasing office.

June 5 report:

A suspect is currently barricaded and firing on police in the 2900 block of Main Line Boulevard in Potomac Yard.

Alexandria Police Department officers responded to a potential domestic violence incident at 9:23 a.m. on Friday, after receiving a call from someone who had overheard an argument in an apartment building in the 2900 block, APD spokesperson Courtney Ballantine said.

“The responding units arrived at the apartment door and heard gunshots and what appeared to be gunshots through the door,” Ballantine said in an email. “They immediately sought cover and declared a barricade situation.”

Witnesses and residents of Notch 8, an apartment building in the 2900 block, reported hearing shots fired. Residents in the building were evacuated evacuated by police, according to one resident on Twitter.

Active (shooter?) situation in my building. https://t.co/cjsU9eZdqe — Garrison Hayes (@garrison_hayes) June 5, 2020

Police cruisers and armored police vehicles are still present in the area, witnesses have reported via Twitter.

The Alexandria Police Department has warned residents in the area to stay in place and for others to avoid the area and stay alert.