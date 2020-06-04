T.C. Williams student assaulted while walking home last night

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

A T.C. Williams student was assaulted by two strangers while walking home from a friend’s house around 10 p.m. last night, according to a news tip.

The assault occurred near the intersection of Russell Road and Rosecrest Avenue in the Del Ray/Rosemont neighborhood. The victim was a member of the T.C. Williams High School baseball team.

Following the incident, the family contacted the Alexandria Police Department and took the their son to the emergency room, according to an email from the father to the T.C. baseball community.

The T.C. baseball community is setting up a Go Fund Me for the victim’s care and recovery, according to the news tip.