T.C. Williams’ Theogony announces 2020-2021 editors

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
T.C. Williams High School’s student-run media organization, Theogony, announced six incoming seniors and two juniors as its editors for the 2020-2021 school year, according to a news release.
Bridgette Adu-Wadier, Regina Allen, Kate Casper, Hunter Langley, Lauren Larsen and Abigail St. Jean will be joined by juniors Nikki Harris and Rachel Wilson to lead Theogony’s print, online, television and social media efforts, according to the release.
Adu-Wadier will continue to produce reporting and opinion writing and moderate “Behind the Headlines,” a T.V. show featuring panels of local journalists, according to the release.
Theogony’s print edition received a First Class ranking from the Virginia High School League in 2020, and the online edition was given a First Class ranking by the National Scholastic Press Association, according to the release.