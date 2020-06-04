T.C. Williams’ Theogony announces 2020-2021 editors

T.C. Williams High School’s student-run media organization, Theogony, announced six incoming seniors and two juniors as its editors for the 2020-2021 school year, according to a news release.

Bridgette Adu-Wadier, Regina Allen, Kate Casper, Hunter Langley, Lauren Larsen and Abigail St. Jean will be joined by juniors Nikki Harris and Rachel Wilson to lead Theogony’s print, online, television and social media efforts, according to the release.