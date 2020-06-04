Yates Dry Cleaning donates more than 1,000 masks

Courtesy photo
By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

Local dry cleaner Yates Dry Cleaning has donated more than 1,000 handmade masks to local nonprofits and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Yates most recently donated 150 children’s face masks to PK Move, a local parkour and movement studio, for the company’s “PK Move in a box kits” that will go to children in the Alexandria City Public Schools system.

In addition to donating face masks, Yates is also selling masks for $15. All money goes toward an employee relief fund, according to the release.

