Subscribe Now
News
COVID-19 in Alexandria
Scooters in Alexandria
Business
Community
Politics
Education
Crime
Obituaries
Sports
Bishop Ireton
Episcopal
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes
T.C. Williams
Alexandria Aces
Arts & Culture
Podcast
Music
Food
Reviews
Visual Arts
Lifestyle
Health & Wellness
Pets
Home & Style
Seniors
Finance
Retail
Opinion
Letters
Editorials
Columns
Calendar
Overview
Events Submissions
Advertising
Rates and Special Sections
Sponsored Content
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Mission
Print Edition Archives
Where to Find the Paper
Sign up to receive E-edition
Search
Alexandria Times
Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now
News
COVID-19 in Alexandria
Scooters in Alexandria
Business
Community
Politics
Education
Crime
Obituaries
Sports
Bishop Ireton
Episcopal
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes
T.C. Williams
Alexandria Aces
Arts & Culture
Podcast
Music
Food
Reviews
Visual Arts
Lifestyle
Health & Wellness
Pets
Home & Style
Seniors
Finance
Retail
Opinion
Letters
Editorials
Columns
Calendar
Overview
Events Submissions
Advertising
Rates and Special Sections
Sponsored Content
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Mission
Print Edition Archives
Where to Find the Paper
Sign up to receive E-edition
Legal Notices
ACPS
July 9, 2020
9
7:9 ACPS
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
Log in to leave a comment
LATEST NEWS
Breaking News
COVID-19 update for July 8: 2,408 cases, 57 deaths in Alexandria
COVID-19 in Alexandria
Animal fostering increases during pandemic
COVID-19 in Alexandria
Resident battles COVID-19 uncertainty
COVID-19 in Alexandria
Virginia falls between its neighbors in COVID-19 surges
FEATURED NEWS
COVID-19 update for July 8: 2,408 cases, 57 deaths in Alexandria
Missy Schrott
-
July 8, 2020
By Staff As of July 8, the City of Alexandria has reported 2,408 positive cases of COVID-19 in the city, including 57 fatalities. In addition,...
Animal fostering increases during pandemic
Margo Wagner
-
July 2, 2020
Margo Wagner | mwagner@alextimes.com Social distancing has left many Alexandrians with more time at home and a desire for companionship. As a result, many local...
Resident battles COVID-19 uncertainty
Missy Schrott
-
July 2, 2020
By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com Old Town resident Amy Gurtler has symptoms of COVID-19 – fatigue, dry cough, chest pain, body aches and shortness of...
LEGAL NOTICES
Planning and Zoning Notice of Administrative Review
Lyvi Sieg
-
July 9, 2020
7:9 Planning and Zoning Notice of Administrative Review
ACPS
Lyvi Sieg
-
July 9, 2020
7:9 ACPS
Alexandria Planning & Zoning Department
Lyvi Sieg
-
July 2, 2020
7:2 Alexandria Planning & Zoning Department
Board of Architectural Review
Lyvi Sieg
-
July 2, 2020
7:2 Board of Architectural Review
ACPS
Lyvi Sieg
-
July 2, 2020
7:2 ACPS
Home
News
Sports
Arts & Culture
Opinion
About Us
Obituaries
© Copyright 2020 - Alexandria Times
Edit with Live CSS