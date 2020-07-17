City monthly financial report shows losses

Alexandria City Council received the monthly financial report for May at its July 7 public hearing. The report showed a significant decrease in transient lodging and meals tax revenue, but the decrease in revenue was not as severe as staff had expected.

“This is one of the first reports that gives us a sense of what we are actually seeing with consumption-based revenue collection as we continue our fight against COVID-19,” Mayor Justin Wilson said.

Kendel Taylor, the Alexandria director of finance, explained that this report reflects sales tax revenue from March and transient lodging and meals tax from April because of the lag in consumer tax reports.

City staff expected to see a decline in revenue both because of the pandemic and the decision to offer a moratorium on penalties and interest for transient lodging, meals and emissions tax in early spring.

However, despite the decrease in revenue for some categories, sales tax revenue remained the same at approximately $2.5 million.

“Consumer spending has not been as abysmal as we thought it was going to be,” Taylor said.