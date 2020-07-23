Longtime city registrar retires

Angela Maniglia Turner was unanimously appointed as the city’s acting general registrar, after Anna Leider, who served in the role for six years, retired on June 26, according to a city news release.

The registrar is appointed by a local electoral board and generally oversees local voter registration services, maintains voter registration records and provides administration of local, state and national elections.

Leider has worked for the City of Alexandria for 22 years. She served for six years as general registrar and deputy of elections, managing 41 elections, including four presidential elections and three state or regional election recounts, according to the release.