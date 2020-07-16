Justice Matters with Bryan Porter: Changes to Virginia law

The order cannot be issued until after the matter has been investigated by law enforcement and probable cause has been found to believe a person presents a substantial danger in the near future due to their possession of firearms. Once an emergency order has been issued, the circuit court may conduct a hearing and extend the order for up to six months upon clear and convincing evidence.

Criminal discovery:

Although technically a rule of the Supreme Court as opposed to a new law, a new criminal discovery regime went into effect on July 1. Criminal discovery is the process by which the prosecution and the defense share information about a criminal case prior to trial.

Prior to this new rule going into effect, Virginia imposed little in the way of discovery obligations on the prosecution. I am proud my office has always been extremely open with discovery and even more proud to have been a member of the task force convened by the Virginia Bar that formulated the new rule.

While this is perhaps an arcane change to those outside the legal profession, I sincerely believe it is one of the more important criminal justice reforms to have been enacted in recent years.

Other firearms laws:

The assembly passed a slew of gun-related bills, for example banning bump stocks and expanding the requirement that a background check be conducted prior to any sale of a firearm, though private transfers, such as trades, loans or gifts do not fall under the aegis of this law.

Handgun purchases were limited to one a month and a new requirement requiring a gun owner to report a lost or stolen firearm to law enforcement was enacted.