Poor Robert’s Ruminations with Rob Whittle: Famous people

Alexandria is full of famous people – politicians, athletes, writers and coaches. I know none of them. I’ve met a few for sure, but I don’t know any of them.

Famous people also have been known to visit our city. Take my friend Larry, for example. He was invited to a Twelfth Night Christmas dinner party in Old Town several years ago. One of his fellow guests approached Larry and whispered excitedly, “Did you hear that Chef Boyardee is here tonight?”

Larry, of course, scoffed at this notion, explaining to his informant that there was no real Chef Boyardee, just as there was no real Mickey Mouse. A few minutes later, a distinguished-looking gentleman of short stature approached Larry, extended his hand and introduced himself as Mario Boiardi; the Boyardee spelling was an Americanization of his name. Larry peered at the fellow, and, sure enough, he resembled the iconic face on the spaghetti can, minus the toque.

Larry admits there was a good bit of Christmas cheer shared between him and his new pal Mario, and they found themselves at 2 a.m. in the kitchen, ravenously hungry. What do you do in the middle of the night when you’re starving with a world-famous chef? You cook spaghetti of course. Which is what Larry and Chef Boyardee did that Twelfth Night of Christmas.